Priyanka Chopra opens Indian restaurant ‘Sona’ in New York





Priyanka Chopra has added one more feather to her cap. The desi girl has not turned restaurateur by opening an Indian restaurant, named ‘Sona’ in New York.

Priyanka Chopra posted a set of pictures of the prayer ceremony that she performed with her singer husband Nick Jonas, and her mother Madhu Chopra in 2019. She will serve Indian cuisines in her food joint and will open later this month. ‘Sona’. Renowned chef Hari Nayak will be the head chef of PeeCee’s restaurant.

Her post read: "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef Hari Nayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country."

"SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly. The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become Sona. Godspeed!" she added.

Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas congratulated her on social media. He wrote: "Congratulations, Priyanka Chopra! When do we eat?" Replying to his post, she wrote: "Anytime senior! It's yours" on her Instagram story. Take a look:

"First, my kind friend @priyankachopra, who has been the creative force behind SONA. There is no one who better—and more boldly—personifies “global Indian” than Pri. SONA is so lucky to have her in our corner. From the design, to the menu, to the music, to even the name, Priyanka has her fingerprints all over SONA. Love you dear Pri! Our baby is finally ready for the world to see! We’re about to have a lot of fun. See you all soon on 20th St! @sonanewyork #sonanewyork," he added.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting in London for her upcoming show, ‘Citadel’. She will be next seen in ‘Text For You’.