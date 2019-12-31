Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’s latest picture will melt your heart





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently holidaying in California and the couple has shared a heartwarming picture of the duo in which they are sitting beside seashore and enjoying each other’s company. Nickyanka are enjoying the sunset.

The ‘Quantico’ actress looks ravishing in a polka dotted dress as husband Nick holds her from behind.

Priyanka and Nick celebrated Christmas together with family in the US. A video was shared on net in which PeeCee, Nick with their family members are seen decorating cookies and Christmas trees. The couple looked quite happy and too much in love.

Later, Nick and Priyanka rang in Christmas in the snowy mountain and what is more interesting is that the loving husband gifted his wifey a snowmobile wrapped in a huge red coloured wrapping bow. The actress drove the snow vehicle with Nick sitting at the back. The actress looked too happy on driving it.

Priyanka called her vehicle a bat mobile and said that she was happy that a Santa Claus drove in it. Priyanka also shared picture with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra joining in the celebration. The couple's pets Diana and Gino also looked cute in the family Christmas photos.

Nick captioned that there was nothing better for him than seeing his wife smile. He even rode pillion rider.

The couple whisked off to the snow-capped mountains of California and enjoyed some ‘We’ moment in snowy Californian Mountains.

PeeCee shared a picture with her dearest hubby twinned in similar clothes, Priyanka wrote: “Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning”

In the picture, Nickyanka was dressed in black and white track suits accessorized with helmets and snow boots and holing each other’s hands and showing back to the camera.

Priyanka also shared pictures of herself riding a snow bike. Calling it her ‘mean machine’, she wrote: “Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow”.



