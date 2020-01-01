Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas shares a kiss, raises toast to 2020 on stage





Married couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed New Year during a Jonas Brothers New Year concert on stage. When the clock stuck 12, Priyanka went up to the stage and raised a toast with Nick and both share a passionate kiss. The concert was held in Florida on New Year eve.

When Nick, Kevin and Joe were performing on the stage, Priyanka along with Danielle and Sophie Turner were seen cheering for the brothers from the side. As the clock struck 12, the girls joined the brothers on the stage and welcomed New Year with champagne. Nick and Priyanka raised the toast to 2020 and kissed one another.

Priyanka and Nick celebrated Christmas together with family in the US. A video was shared on net in which PeeCee, Nick with their family members are seen decorating cookies and Christmas trees. The couple looked quite happy and too much in love.

Later, Nick and Priyanka rang in Christmas in the snowy mountain and what is more interesting is that the loving husband gifted his wifey a snowmobile wrapped in a huge red coloured wrapping bow. The actress drove the snow vehicle with Nick sitting at the back. The actress looked too happy on driving it.

Priyanka called her vehicle a bat mobile and said that she was happy that a Santa Claus drove in it. Priyanka also shared picture with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra joining in the celebration. The couple's pets Diana and Gino also looked cute in the family Christmas photos.

Nick captioned that there was nothing better for him than seeing his wife smile. He even rode pillion rider.

The couple whisked off to the snow-capped mountains of California and enjoyed some ‘We’ moment in snowy Californian Mountains.

PeeCee shared a picture with her dearest hubby twinned in similar clothes, Priyanka wrote: “Bye winter wonderland,You will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning”

The 'Quantico' actress counted on her blessings, she took to her Twitter handle to share a video of her achievements and what's in store for 2020. She wrote, “Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you, God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude.”