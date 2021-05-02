Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise 5 crore for Indiaâ€™s covid crisis





As the pandemic has badly hit India, married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas came together and started a fundraiser Give India to help India in this Covid crisis. The Desi girl took to her Instagram handle and shared a video urging the global community to come together for her home country, India. The couple has been able to raise Rs 4.9 crore through their fundraiser.

While appealing to contribute, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "India, my home, is suffering the worldâ€™s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and itâ€™s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale. I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, thatâ€™s $1 Million, and thatâ€™s huge."

The â€˜The Sky Is Pinkâ€™ actor continued, "We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. Itâ€™s so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!"

In the video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen saying, "Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent to care? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home, and India is bleeding."

The 38-year-old actor also said, "We, as a global community, need to care. And I will tell you why we need to care - because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you."

Sharing a video, Priyanka wrote, "The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives #TogetherForIndia @give_india Click the link in bio to donate."

The actor's followers thanked her for raising funds for India sitting in London. "Proud of you @priyankachopra for using your huge platform for better cause and to help people around the world especially Indians," read a comment. "Some of the celebrities donâ€™t need any help from outsiders. You doing a great job.., as ur insider for them so m sure they will appreciate ur help. Sometimes we need to see behind politics n focus on helping others. As life is very important," wrote another.