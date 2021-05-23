Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas indulge in PDA at BBMAs 2021





Married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet with storm. The couple indulged in PDA and spark love. They posed for the paparazzi in different pose.

Priyanka Chopra flew all the way from London to Los Angeles to present an award and be by Nick’s side, who suffered injury recently. The desi girl looks breath-taking in a shimmering thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neck line designed by Dolce Gabbana.

‘The Sky Is Pink’ actress is accessorized with an iconic belt from Dolce Gabbana couture, previously worn by Naomi Campbell and Beyonce. Priyanka is decked with Bulgari jewels, opted for a sleek hairdo with centre parted.

While Nick Jonas wore a bottle green ensemble from Fendi.The 28-year-old singer sported a oversized baggy jacket teamed with a gold wallet chain on one side of his trouser pocket.

Nick reacted to Priyanka’s style with the red heart emojis. On the red carpet, Nick Jonas was also joined by his two brothers Jonas Brothers - Kevin and Joe. The Jonas Brothers and Marshmello performed their latest song, Leave Before You Love Me at the awards. Last year, the Jonas Brothers won in three categories at the Billboard Music Awards. Congratulating them, PeeCee wrote, “So Proud of You”.













