Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate to Bihar and Assam flood relief





Priyanka chopra and her husband Nick Jonas donated to Bihar and Assam flood relief.

She also encouraged people to donate for the rehabilitation work in the state and also shared the link of some organisations, who are working on it.

“The monsoon in India have caused major devastation in many parts of the country. In the state of Bihar, which is where I was born, continuous heavy rains have caused major flooding,” the actor wrote, adding, “Much like Assam, millions of people have been affected and many have been displaced as their homes were washed away in the deluge. As they grapple with this devastation, they need all the help that we can provide. Nick and I have already donated to a few organisations whose teams are engaged in the active relief and rehabilitation work in the state. Now it’s your turn #BiharFloods.”

11 of 38 districts in Bihar are badly hit by flood. Before Bihar, Nick and Priyanka donated for Assam flood.

On Monday, the actor had written, “While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world,” wrote Priyanka in a tweet. “They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp @PRIYANKACHOPRA,” she added.