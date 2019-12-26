Priyanka-Nick celebrates Christmas by making cookies, riding snowmobile





Married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas together with family in the US. A video was shared on net in which PeeCee, Nick with their family members are seen decorating cookies and Christmas trees. The couple looked quite happy and too much in love.

Later, Nick and Priyanka rang in Christmas in the snowy mountain and what is more interesting is that the loving husband gifted his wifey a snowmobile wrapped in a huge red coloured wrapping bow. The actress drove the snow vehicle with Nick sitting at the back. The actress looked too happy on driving it.

Priyanka called her vehicle a bat mobile and said that she was happy that a Santa Claus drove in it. Priyanka also shared picture with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra joining in the celebration. The couple's pets Diana and Gino also looked cute in the family Christmas photos.

Nick captioned that there was nothing better for him than seeing his wife smile. He even rode pillion rider.

In other pictures shared by Priyanka, she can be seen having loads of fun surrounded with Christmas decorations.