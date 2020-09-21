Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif wish Kareena on 40th birthday





Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday and wishes are pouring in from every corner. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and many more extend birthday wishes for Bebo.

Sharing a stylish picture of the birthday girl, Katrina wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the most wonderful @kareenakapoorkhan.... there's no one like u, may u get back all the kindness and love and positivity u shower on others."

Priyanka wished Kareena by sharing a cute throwback boomerang from the set of Dance India Dance last year. Both the ladies could be seen pouting on the dance reality show. Sharing the video, Priyanka wished Kareena on her birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bebo! Keep Shining always @kareenakapoorkhan Love and hugs."

Alia shared an adorable throwback picture with Kareena to wish the birthday girl, her post reads, 'Happy birthday my dearest Bebo. May every wish you make today come true.'