Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas celebrate Diwali in London





Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali in London and posed together for Diwali wish.

The actress donned a floral printed gold and orange sari. She wore a huge kundan earring in ear with naked neck. While Nick sported an all-black outfit with a colourful floral embroidery jacket. The couple posed together for Diwali wish.

PeeCee captioned the post, “Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours”.

This was Priyanka and Nick’s second Diwali together. The couple got married in December 2018. This year they celebrated the festival of lights in London.