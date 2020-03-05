Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas arrive in India to celebrate Holi





Four days before Holi, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrived in India. Fans share pictures of the couple arriving in Mumbai.

It seems the pictures were clicked at the airport. Priyanka and Nick were seen with their luggage and they posed with an unknown person. PeeCee was dressed in a black trousers and a black and pink floral-printed shirt, while Nick donned a pair of blue track pants, a striped coordinated blue shirt and a blue trench coat.

Apart from Holi celebration, the couple will also take part in the exciting new series with amazon prime video. Nick took to his Instagram account and shared the news, “Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @amazonprimevideo. If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story. Visit the link in bio for more info! castingengagedcouples.com”

Nick and Priyanka are very active on social media and always keeps their fans updated about their status. Priyanka had recently shared multiple pictures from her photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Singapore. Meanwhile, Nick had posted unseen pictures from Jonas Brothers’ Sucker shoot as it completed one year of release.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shooting of Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’, based on a book of the same name by writer Aravind Adiga. Helmed by Iranian-American Ramin Bahrani, it also stars actor Rajkummar Rao.