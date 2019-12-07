Priyanka Chopra honoured at the Marrakech Film Festival, stuns in Abu-Sandeep sari





‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra was honoured at the Marrakech Film Festival. The 37-year-old actress looked gorgeous in an ivory Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s sari paired with a unique blouse. She is accessorized with matching neck-piece and she tied her hair in a bun. After winning the award, she shared a photo and wrote on Instagram, “To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival.”

“Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you @melitatoscan @festivaldufilmdemarrakech,” she added.

Along with PeeCee, Hollywood legend Robert Redford, Moroccan actor Mouna Fettou and French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier were also conferred with the award at the Marrakech Film Festival.

On Tuesday night, she was honoured with UNICEF’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. The actor’s husband Nick Jonas is full of praise for her wifey.

On Wednesday, he posted a picture of Priyanka from the awards’ night and wrote an inspiring post on her. He said: “So proud of who you are and the good you’ve brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love.” He had earlier commented on Priyanka’s post on the said subject and written: “So inspired by you everyday. Congratulations beautiful.”

Priyanka received the award at the Snowflake Ball in New York on Tuesday night.

Speaking at the function, Priyanka had said, “Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life.” The award is named after Danny Kaye, an American actor and philanthropist who was UNICEF’s first Goodwill Ambassador. Veteran fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg handed over the award to the 37-year-old actor.

Priyanka, who is UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for more than a decade, also opened up about her journey with the organisation. “I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, children’s wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme – that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organisation called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer.

“I started reading up a lot more and I started volunteering my time. A couple of years later, I became a national ambassador in India and then two years ago, I became a global ambassador for the UNICEF. The journey has been now 13 years,” she told UNICEF USA.