Priyanka Chopra hails India's COVID-19 vaccination drive





Priyanka Chopra is among other Bollywood celebrities who hailed Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Priyanka Chopra retweeted UNICEF India’s tweet which read, “A big moment for India as it starts the #LargestVaccineDrive today! Health workers are the first to receive the #COVID19 vaccine across India. #TogetherAgainstCOVID19.”

Responding to UNICEF's tweet, the ‘Barfi!’ actress wrote, “Bravo India! Congratulations to Indian authorities, medical & health teams for starting off the massive Covid vaccination drive. Forever grateful to our frontline heroes who have been risking their lives this past year to save others.”

India has successfully started the vaccination drive from January 16th and more than 2 lakhs doctor and health workers were successfully vaccinated.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy promoting her upcoming Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.