Priyanka Chopra dazzles in red as she performs Karwa Chauth for Nick

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Thursday, 05th November 2020,06:11


Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in red saree and sleek golden blouse as she celebrates Karwa Chauth for her dearest husband Nick Jonas. She is adored with matching jewellery.

The ‘Sky Is Pink’ actress held an aarti thali in her hands and posed in front of an idol of Lord Shiva. She shared another picture in which Nick is seen giving a hug to PeeCee. “Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you @nickjonas,” she captioned her post.

This is Priyanka Chopra’s second Karwa Chauth for her hubby. Priyanka’s fans showered love on the post. “You’re looking absolutely stunning,” wrote a fan. “Y’all are the cutest things ever,” wrote another fan.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Matrix 4’.


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media