Priyanka Chopra dazzles in red as she performs Karwa Chauth for Nick





Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in red saree and sleek golden blouse as she celebrates Karwa Chauth for her dearest husband Nick Jonas. She is adored with matching jewellery.

The ‘Sky Is Pink’ actress held an aarti thali in her hands and posed in front of an idol of Lord Shiva. She shared another picture in which Nick is seen giving a hug to PeeCee. “Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you @nickjonas,” she captioned her post.

This is Priyanka Chopra’s second Karwa Chauth for her hubby. Priyanka’s fans showered love on the post. “You’re looking absolutely stunning,” wrote a fan. “Y’all are the cutest things ever,” wrote another fan.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Matrix 4’.