Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a peek-a-boo dress at BBMAs 2021





Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra slays in a peek-a-boo outfit on the night of Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles. She walked the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas at the Microsoft Theater. Priyanka dazzles in a shimmering thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neck line designed by Dolce Gabbana.

‘The Sky Is Pink’ actress is accessorized with an iconic belt from Dolce Gabbana couture, previously worn by Naomi Campbell and Beyonce. Priyanka is decked with Bulgari jewels, opted for a sleek hairdo.

While Nick Jonas wore designer pieces from Fendi. Nick reacted to Priyanka’s style with the red heart emojis.

On the red carpet, Nick Jonas was also joined by his two brothers Jonas Brothers - Kevin and Joe. The Jonas Brothers and Marshmello performed their latest song, Leave Before You Love Me at the awards. Last year, the Jonas Brothers won in three categories at the Billboard Music Awards. Congratulating them, PeeCee wrote, “So Proud of You”.