Priyanka Chopra claps from her US home during Janta Curfew





Though Priyanka Chopra is miles and miles away from India, she made sure to express her gratitude to the corona fights from her US home. A video shared by the desi girl showed her clapping on Sunday 5 pm from the balcony of her home to thank the corono fighters.

The 37-year-old actress is currently under self-quarantine at home with husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram story and said, " People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all first responders battling COVID-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I couldn't be there in India today to join, I am there in spirit."

PeeCee said, ‘Our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day, and all of a sudden this being our reality it just feels crazy."

Nick Jonas recently posted a video message on Instagram. He said, "Hope you are doing okay" and Priyanka added, "And let's just take care of each other."