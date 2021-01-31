Priyanka Chopra chills in a pool in red hot bikini





Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share a cool pool picture of her. The ‘The Sky Is pink’ actor sports a red-hot bikini and posed in a pool.

She captioned her pool pics “Doing Saturdays right, happy Saturday” and “have a nice weekend”. The diva pouts and winks, also showing a victory sign.

Priyanka Chopra lately, received huge accolades for her new release, ‘The White Tiger’ co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Hrithik Roshan showered praise on the actors and the film, he wrote: "Friday done right with The White Tiger! Brilliant performances by my friends Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. Take a bow, you two! Adarsh Gourav, you have been a discovery, what a promising start to the year. Congratulations Rahim Bahrani and team for putting up a good show!"

PeeCee’s performance in ‘The White Tiger’ also impressed her husband Nick Jonas, who believes Priyanka might be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.

In her recent appearance on Variety‘s Awards Circuit podcast, Priyanka shared that Nick told her “You may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.”

The actor also heaved praise on her husband. “He just doesn’t do anything badly. It’s insane and it drives me crazy. It’s like everything you do is great,” Priyanka said about the Lovebug singer.

On the work front, has wrapped up the shooting of rom-com feature film Text For You and also started working on Amazon Studios series Citadel, produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.





