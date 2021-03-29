Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi with husband Nick Jonas, in-laws





Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated holi with her husband Nick Jonas and family. PeeCee wished her fans ‘Happy Holi’ by sharing a family picture. She wrote, “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites ???? Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone??.”

The picture has Nick Jonas and her in-laws. All four of them were dressed in white and donned the traditional tika. Priyanka is also seen holding a water gun and put her arms around nick. They celebrated Holi at their backyard.

Nick Jonas also posted the same photos with the caption, “Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi.”