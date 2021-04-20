Priyanka Chopra begs all to stay at home amid Covid crisis in India





Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra might be far and far away from her motherland but that doesn’t stop her to think and pray for the safety of her countrymen. The desi girl, who is currently with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the USA took to her social media handle and beg her countrymen to stay at home as India is going through tough times and out health is under huge pressure.

She wrote on Twitter, "The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary... the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point. Please stay home...I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: • Stay home • Ensure everyone you know stays home • If you have to step out, wear a mask • Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation... we cannot take this lightly. • Get the vaccine when it's your turn. Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system."

With increasing coronavirus cases in India, government has permitted everyone above the age of 18 to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Citadel, a spy series co-starring Richard Madden. She also has Matrix 4, and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.