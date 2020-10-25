Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt wish twins Isha, Akash Ambani





Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s twins, Isha and Akash Ambani celebrated their 29th birthday and Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt send warm wishes to the brother-sister duo.

Priyanka Chopra posted a cute picture with birthday Isha from a party and wrote, “Happy birthday my Ishuuuu… to many more happy times together. Keep Smiling.” Sharing an adorable picture of Isha and Akash, the ‘Highway’ actress wrote, “Happy birthday Isha and Akash. Wishing you double the happiness and love, today and everyday.”

Aunt Tina Ambani also took to her social media account to extend warm wishes to the twins, Isha and Akash Ambani on their 29th birthday. Tina penned a heartfelt note to wish the twins of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Sharing an adorable picture with Isha and Akash, Tina Ambani wrote, "Akash, from an utterly adorable child to a warm, loving, responsible young man, it’s been wonderful to see your journey. You make us all very proud. Isha, it’s incredible to see our naughty daughter in pigtails evolve into a woman of such substance and poise. In our hearts, though, you will always be our sweet little girl. As you grow your own families, carve your paths through life, you will always carry our blessings. Loads of love and hugs on your special day (sic)."

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018 while Akash got married to Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019. To the unknown, Isha and Akash were born to Mukesh and Nita via In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) on October 23, 1991.





