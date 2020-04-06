Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla confirm dating each other





‘Bigg Boss 11’ couple Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla made their relationship official via a romantic Instagram post. The couple came closer on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and after two years of low profile, Priyank and Benafsha confirmed dating each other on Saturday.

Priyank shared a picture in which he was seen kissing Benafsha on the cheek and wrote, “Confirmation,” followed by a heart emoji. She shared the same picture on her own account and captioned it with the lyrics of Justin Bieber’s Habitual. “Can’t nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual,” she wrote.

There were rumors of Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla’s affair but the couple never came out in open and admitted.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in from every corner. Karan Wahi, Hina Khan and Aparshakti Khurana, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, comedian Balraj Syal and actor-singer Meiyang Chang left comment.

In an interview with IANS?last year, Benafsha denied dating Priyank. “We are just friends and will always be buddies,”?she said.

While entering ‘Bigg Boss 1’, Priyank Sharma was reportedly dating Divya Aggarwal and Benafsha Soonawalla was dating Varun Sood.

Interestingly, Varun and Divya participated in the reality show Ace of Space, where they fell in love with each other. They are currently in a live-in relationship with each other.