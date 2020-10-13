Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary diagnosed with dengue





Married couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula were diagnosed with dengue and they skipped any big wedding anniversary celebration and instead opted for a low-key wedding celebration with close ones. The couple completed two-year of blissful marriage but they skipped grand celebration as they suffered from dengue.

Yuvika Chaudhary took to her Instagram to share a video of their wedding celebration. In the video, they were seen cutting cake and friends clapped for them. Both donned mask and dressed in casuals.

While sharing the post, Yuvika wrote, “I don't have words thank you, each and everyone for your lovely wishes. We didn't celebrate this time because we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no corona. We will be fine in another few days. Blessed to have you all. Happy anniversary my partner in crime." Take a look at the post below:

Fans wished them a happy wedding anniversary and a speedy recovery. Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Get well soon you both,” while Aly Goni wrote, “Happy anniversary guysss.”