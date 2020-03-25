Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19, pic with Kanika Kapoor goes viral





Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has been tested positive for Coronavirus. No sooner the news of his being Covid-19 positive was surfaced on net, his picture with virus infected Kanika Kapoor started doing the round on net. It was buzzed that Prince Charles got infected with the dreaded virus from singer Kanika but later it was sustained that the picture which circulated on net is an old picture dated 2015. The singer met Prince Charles in 2015 at an event.

Both Kanika and Prince Charles are now found to be Covid-19 positive and undergoing treatment.

In a statement to Gazette News, the Prince Of Wales’ Clarence House said, “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He had been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

When the Clarence House was asked about the Camilla - the Duchess of Cornwall, they said, “The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.” They further said, “In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The Prince of Wales is currently in self-isolation at his Balmoral home in Scotland while Kanika Kapoor has been undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow.