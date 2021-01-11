Preity Zinta’s mother, brother battled Covid-19





Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took to her social media handle to inform that three weeks ago her mother, brother, his wife, kids and her uncle all tested positive for coronavirus and it was very stressful for her as she has been far away from them in Los Angeles with her husband, Gene Goodenough. The ‘Veer Zaara’ actress also informed that they all have tested negative now.

Sharing a selfie with her mother and brother, the actor wrote, “Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning.”

Preity further wrote, “I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital. I’m so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors & nurses that worked tireless to take care of them ????.”

“For all of you who don’t take Covid seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year ?? #Thankyou #Doctors #Nurses ???? #Grateful #Ting,” concluded Preity Zinta.

Last December when second phase of lockdown imposed in Los Angeles, Preity shared a photo with her husband with masks on and wrote, "Take care everyone. Stay safe everyone and please wear your masks."