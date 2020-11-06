Preity Zinta’s ‘longest-ever’ Karwa Chauth for hubby Gene Goodenough





Preity Zinta flew all the way from Dubai to Los Angeles to be with her husband Gene Goodenough on Karwa Chauth. The actress has been shuffling between Dubai and Los Angeles for few weeks due to IPL 2020. Preity revealed that she has observed the ‘longest-ever’ Karwa Chauth for the well-being of her hubby.

"Happy Karwa Chauth to all of you who celebrated. For me it was the longest ever - started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds and landed in LA," Preity wrote.

Sharing an adorable photo with husband Gene Goodenough, Preity added: "It was all worth it cuz I finally got to see my Pati Parmeshwar. I love you my love."

Fans showered love on Preity and Gene, “Love you, you look perfect,” one user wrote. “You are the CUTEST!!!,” another commented. “Aww u both look so cute, best couple in town,” a third wrote. Priyanka Chopra dropped a heart-eyes emoji on the post.

When Preity Zinta was in Dubai, she shared "miss you" posts for Gene. "Miss our spontaneous little trips," she captioned one such post. For another, she wrote: "Miss being outdoors and miss my better half."

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 and has been shuffling from Los Angeles to India post marriage.