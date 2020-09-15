Preity Zinta tests negative for Covid-19, quarantined in Dubai





Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has been tested negative for Covid-19 for the third time. She flew to Dubai to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and as per protocol she has to self-isolate herself. She is currently in a hotel in Dubai and yesterday she underwent third Covid-19 test.

Sharing an update about her third COVID-19 test, Preity posted a video of a healthcare worker performing a swab test on her and wrote: "3rd COVID test was done and the result was negative. I'm so happy and relieved and grateful to this wonderful lady for being gentle while testing cause it's quite an experience getting a COVID test." She added: "Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine. I've been so jet lagged that I got my quarantine days wrong. It's day 5 of quarantine today."

Earlier, the actress also shared video of second day of quarantine. She said, "Day 2 of quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying that you are negative post a COVID test. It's always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed. Take care and stay safe guys... love you all," she captioned her post.

On her day 1 of quarantine, Preity Zinta posted a video, in which she talked about how she has been keeping everything around her sanitized. She wrote: "For a busy body like me, day 1 of quarantine feels weird ... actually weirder than expected. Now that I have sanitised everything twice I'm going to find some other things to do. On a positive note, it's great to be in Dubai. Hope it cools down soon. Love you all."