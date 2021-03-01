Preity Zinta misses hubby Gene Goodenough on 5th wedding anniversary

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Monday, 01st March 2021,18:03


Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary but sadly the dimpled actress celebrated her anniversary sans her husband Gene.

Sharing a loved-up picture with Gene Goodenough, Preity wrote, "Happy Anniversary my love...Youâ€™re the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole...Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies ... Miss you .... Wish you were here #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb #ting," Preity wrote.

The actress often shares lovey-dovey images with her husband. On last Valentineâ€™s day, Preity wrote, "Love gets a whole new meaning with you in my life. Happy Valentine's Day my darling ... I love you #HappyValentinesday #Patiparmeshwar," the actress wrote on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

After being in a courtship for few years, Preity married Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles five years ago. She was wedded according to Hindu rituals and hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for her industry friends. from Shahrukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit, many celebs attended the coupleâ€™s wedding reception.


