Preity Zinta misses hubby Gene Goodenough on 5th wedding anniversary





Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary but sadly the dimpled actress celebrated her anniversary sans her husband Gene.

Sharing a loved-up picture with Gene Goodenough, Preity wrote, "Happy Anniversary my love...Youâ€™re the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole...Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies ... Miss you .... Wish you were here #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb #ting," Preity wrote.

The actress often shares lovey-dovey images with her husband. On last Valentineâ€™s day, Preity wrote, "Love gets a whole new meaning with you in my life. Happy Valentine's Day my darling ... I love you #HappyValentinesday #Patiparmeshwar," the actress wrote on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

After being in a courtship for few years, Preity married Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles five years ago. She was wedded according to Hindu rituals and hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for her industry friends. from Shahrukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit, many celebs attended the coupleâ€™s wedding reception.