Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough celebrate thanksgiving





Preity Zinta shared images of how she celebrated thanksgiving with her husband Gene Goodenough. The actress headed to a snow-covered destination to ring in thanksgiving.

The picture shared by the actress showed Gene Goodenough holding her from back adorably. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Preity wrote, “Sun, snow and smiles. so much to be grateful for #Patiparmeshwar #Thanksgiving #Break #Ting.”.

Preity also shared a video of throwing snowball on her hubby, she captioned the video, “Sometimes you have to go with the flow and play with snow #Thanksgiving #Break #Fun #Holiday #Patiparmeshwar #Lovingit #Ting.”

Both were packed in winter garments to save from extreme cold.

This year Preity Zinta had observed the ‘longest-ever’ Karwa Chauth for the well-being of her hubby.

"Happy Karwa Chauth to all of you who celebrated. For me it was the longest ever - started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds and landed in LA," Preity wrote.

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 and has been shuffling from Los Angeles to India post marriage.