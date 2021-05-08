Preity Zinta, Gurmeet Chaudhry receive first dose of Covid vaccine





Actors Preity Zinta and Gurmeet Chaudhry received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, Preity shared the picture of her taking the shot on Instagram handle. She also urged all to get vaccinated. "I took my covid shots and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe," Preity wrote as the caption.

Gurmeet Chaudhry also posted picture of his taking first shot of the Covid vaccine, and encouraged all to take the jab. "#GotVaccinated Please don't wait for any kind of "this or that" thoughts or news, vaccination is very important not only for you but for all your surroundings, this is one of the biggest way of how you can help #India is to get yourself vaccinated. It's my humble request to all of you, please register and get yourself schedule at the nearest and available centres/hospitals. The slots may take time to appear but it will appear. #IndiaWillHeal #BetterTogether #IndiaTogether #covid19india," he wrote alongside a picture of him getting his first shot.

Debina Bonnerjee had also posted a picture of her getting vaccinated on Friday night. She wrote: "Never ever thought that me getting a vaccination would be "Post" worthy! Excitement and Mixed emotions all at once.. But it is what it is.. Utmost important in this time and situation that we are going through, this is the best that we can do for us and for the people around us. Let's break the chain and go forward without any fear and get vaccinated don't think "ki pehele yea log kar le fir hum karenege" or compare our vaccinations to others.. What is important is VERY IMPORTANT and this is how we can bring change, help India healing by getting ourselves vaccinated so please guys register yourself and get yourself vaccinated."