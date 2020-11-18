Preity Zinta celebrates Diwali with husband Gene, mother in the US





Preity Zinta celebrated Diwali with husband Gene Goodenough and her mother in the US. She also observed Bhai Dooj.

Sharing a Diwali selfie with Gene, Priety wrote, “Diwali selfie #Patiparmeshwar #Diwali #selfie #ting.” While Preity looked stunning in a salwar-kurta teamed with exquisite gold jewellery.

The actress also posed with her mother, “Jai Mata Di. Love you so much ma. You made this Diwali so special. #Diwali #Ma #Selfie #loveyou #ting,” she wrote.

The actor also shared a throwback heart-warming picture with her brothers on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Wishing her brothers, Preity wrote, “Happy Bhai Dhooj to all the Bhai’s & Behens out there. I’m so grateful I grew up with brothers cuz there was never a dull moment growing up. Three is better than two #BhaiDhooj #Family #Brothers #ting.”

Preity Zina wished her fans through video message, "Wish you all a very happy and safe Diwali. Ye saal kuch alag hai...2020...strange year, no Diwali party but that has not stopped us from getting all ready and dressed up and celebrating Diwali." In the caption, she added: "Take care and stay safe and don't forget to eat all the yummy Diwali sweets."

The new normal - stay-at-home Diwali party! Look how happy we look taking Diwali selfies," Preity Zinta captioned a picture with friends.

Preity Zinta also celebrated Karwa Chauth for her husband Gene Goodenough.