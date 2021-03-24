Pregnant Shreya Ghoshal rings in mom 60th birthday





Bollywood noted playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is pregnant with her first child celebrated her mother’s 60th birthday. Pictures of the birthday celebration has been doing the round on net.

Sharing a series of picture, the pregnant singer wrote, "It's Ma's 60th birthday! Wow! She doesn't look na Meri pyaari Ma be always healthy & happy so I can continue to get pampered by you and I can pamper you back! And.... you are soon gonna be a grandma, how exciting!!!!"

In one of the pitures, Shreya dressed in a white tee and black pant is seen treating her mom with a slice of cake.

On March 3rd, 2021, Shreya Ghoshal announced her pregnancy. The noted singer is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Shreya shared the good news by sharing a picture of her in blue dress and cradling her baby bump. The expected mommy wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its [email protected] and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

No sooner, she shared the good news on her social media handle, congratulatory messages poured in from film fraternities. Dancer Shakti Mohan posted: "Congratulations," while actress Sophie Choudhry wrote: "This is so so so amazing!!! Huge love and congrats to you my darling ." Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Oyyyy!!! Guplu!!! @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya I'm so happy for you guys!!! Congratulations!!"

Versatile singer Shreya Ghosal finally tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5th 2015, in the attendance of close family members and friends. She landed her voice in many Bollywood chartbusters.