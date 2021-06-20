Pregnant Nusrat Jahan cradles her baby bump in the new pic





TMC MP and Tollywood actress Nusrat Jahan, who has been off late embroiled into a huge controversy for her troubled marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain and her pregnancy has shared a new picture, flaunting her baby bump.

Nusrat shared a series of picture in which she can be seen wearing a white top, blue jeans with a pink shawl over her shoulders. She cradles her baby bump in the photo and her pregnancy glow is reflecting on her face.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "Kindness changes everything."

A few days ago, Nusrat has made a startling revelation that her marriage to Nikhil is illegal as they got married according to Turkish Law and is not valid in India. The two did not register their marriage here in India and they are not together November 2020.

"As per court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself…The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus not a marriage at all in the eye of the law," Nusrat Jahan said in her statement.

In a long statement, Nusrat Jahan accused Nikhil of 'illegally holding back' her assets and jewellery. She also alleged that her "funds were mishandled" without her knowledge.

Nikhil also reacted to Nusrat’s pregnancy and opened up that the child is not his as they were living separately for many months. The couple is said to be living separately for the past six months.

Nikhil said that he has filed for an annulment in court.

In an interview with India Today, Nikhil Jain said, "These are legalities, I don't really want to comment on anything she's said because the matter is sub judice in court. I have filed a civil suit in Kolkata and I will not comment on it till it is in court."