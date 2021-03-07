Pregnant Neeti Mohan shakes leg with husband Nihaar Pandya





Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan, who is expecting her first child with husband Nihar Pandya shared a video in which the preggers can be seen grooving with her hubby. The expected parents-to-be danced on the super-hit track, “Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se”.

The video has shot and choreographed by Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan and Kriti Mohan. Neeti and Nihaar’s Neeti and Nihaar’s cute expressions is unmissable.

Wishing Nihaar on his birthday, Neeti wrote, “My favorite boy @nihaarpandya ‘s favorite song!! Always wanted this song to be the 1st dance performance of the 3 of us and what better day than your BIRTHDAY.” They are expecting their first child.

The post received a lot of love from the couple’s friends. Tahira Kashyap wrote, “You guys are so cute.” Alisha Singh called the video as “the best thing on internet today.” Shivam Mahadevan wished Nihaar on his birthday. Shalmali wrote, “best only these poeple in this video are <3."

Last month, Neeti Mohan shared the good news of her pregnancy with adorable photos of her with Nihaar, "1+1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @iNihaar," the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

As soon as the couple announced the good news, congratulatory messages started to pour in. Gauahar Khan commented, "Omg congratulations you two .... god bless always, followed by heart emojis." Actor Gautam Rode wrote, "Arrey wah Mubarak ho tum dono ko , I mean teeno ko." Tahira Kashyap dropped red Heart emoji in the comments. Actress Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Gb!!! Congratulations you guys." Singer Tulsi Kumar wrote, "Congratulations followed by a red heart emoji."