Pregnant Neeti Mohan attends Harshdeep Kaur’s baby shower





Two expected mommies and fellow singers Neeti Mohan and Harshdeep Kaur announced their pregnancies on Instagram last month and now Neeti Mohan attended Harshdeep Kaur’s baby shower. She was accompanied by her husband Nihar Pandya.

Sharing this picture on Instagram, Neeti wrote, “Baby shower done right” to which Harshdeep replied, “Thank you my dearest Paine. The sweetest surprise ever! Don’t have words to thank you. Love you.”

While announcing her pregnancy, Harshdeep shared a picture with her husband Mankeet Singh and wrote, “So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021.”

Neeti shared the news of her pregnancy on her second wedding anniversary. The wrote in the caption, “Mommy to be & Daddy to be, what better day to announce than our second Anniversary!”

Later, Harshdeep shared about the “beautiful coincidence.”

“When I told my Paine @neetimohan18 that I’m expecting.. she surprised me by saying Harsh, “We’re in this Together. Literally ” Congratulations to you and @nihaarpandya for the upcoming baby and your wedding anniversary too. And I can’t wait to see our babies becoming best friends and singing songs together,” the singer shared picture of the foursome.

In response to Harshdeep’s picture caption, Neeti replied, “Paine that’s why we are soul sisters. Khushi double triple ho gayi hai. (My happiness has just doubled) Love you and can’t wait to be a Masi.”