Pregnant Natasa Stankovic shares loved-up pic with Hardik Pandya





Pregnant Natasa Stankovic shared lovey-dovey image with husband Hardik Pandya. The picture showed Natasa dressed in a yellow dress hugging Hardik, who donned a printed black and white shirt.

While sharing the photo on Instagram, the actress captioned, 'You complete me.'

Their fans showered love on the couple. “This is so wholesome. hope you stay together forever..damn gives me hope,” wrote a fan. “Best couple in the world,” wrote another.

Months back, Hardik and Natasa had written about welcoming a new member to the family, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes ".

In June, Natasa had a low-key baby shower ceremony due to coronavirus lockdown. Only handful of close ones was present at the ceremony. During baby shower, Natasa was dressed in dark-coloured attire. She was beaming in joy. The room was decorated with white and golden balloons.