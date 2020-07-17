Pregnant Natasa rests on Hardik’s lap, flaunts baby bump





Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a new picture on his Instagram account which has his pregger wife Natasa Stankovic and himself. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed Natasa dressed in white comfy dress resting on Hardik’s lap. While Natasa lying on one lap, the couple pets cuddling Hardik on another lap.

The cricketer simply captioned the photo 'Family'.

"Favourite couple," a fan wrote along with multiple heart emojis.

"Very cute family," another one joined in.

Months back Hardik and Natasa had written about welcoming a new member to the family, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes ".

In June, Natasa had a low-key baby shower ceremony due to coronavirus lockdown. Only handful of close ones was present at the ceremony. During baby shower, Natasa was dressed in dark-coloured attire. She was beaming in joy. The room was decorated with white and golden balloons.