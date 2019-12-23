Pregnant Lisa Haydon flaunts 8-month baby bump in red hot outfit





Preggar Lisa Haydon gives major Christmas vibes in her eight-month of pregnancy. Lisa flaunted her heavy baby bump in the last month of pregnancy.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, “One month ago and now one month to go.!!”

In October, the actress headed for a beach vacation and shared pictures from beach vacation with her husband Dino Lalvani and son Zack.

The model-turned-actress hit the beach in black bikini and also shared an adorable picture from her beach vacation in which her son Zack is kissing her baby bump.

Heavily pregnant Lisa also shared her picture from the gym. She shared how it is finding difficult to exercise these days. She wrote, "My sister dragged me to the gym today as I’ve had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc.. but I think it’s really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train , I’m only going to get bigger Ok, with that in mind , let’s do it. #healthynotskinny."

Lisa Haydon married businessman Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple blessed with a son Zack in 2017.