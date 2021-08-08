Pregnant Kishwer Merchant attends friend’s wedding in white sharara





Actor Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai flaunts her baby bump in a white sharara set as she attends her friend’s wedding.

Kishwer shares many solo pictures of her and also posed with Suyyash. Her baby glow was quite evident in the pictures.

Kishwer is due in August and the couple is eagerly waiting to welcome the new member to the family.

In March this year, they announced the good news of Kishwer’s pregnancy.

Sharing picture from her maternity shoot on beachside, Kishwer wrote, "You can now stop asking "when are you guys gonna have a baby" ????Coming Soon.. #august2021 #sukishkababy ????Clicked by the most talented @pryanca_t."

Suyyash also shared the same picture on his profile and captioned it, "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun ???? @kishwersmerchantt !Coming this August."