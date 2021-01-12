Pregnant Kareenaâ€™s chills with Karisma, Malaika, Amrita, Mallika





Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan chilled with her girl gang at her residence. The mommy-to-be is seen chilling on a couch with Malaika, Amrita, Mallika Bhat and Karisma with lots of desserts laid on the table.

Kareena captioned the photo, "Itâ€™s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings.. PS: #Fortune you have been kind." She also used tags like, "#FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries."

The caption arises curiosity and it is speculated that Kareena and Saif are moving into their new place before the couple welcomes their second child.

For quite sometime, the couple has been working on the interiors of their new abode. As their family is expanding, they wanted a bigger space.

Kareenaâ€™s due date is very close and Saif has already taken maternity leave. He will resume shoot in March. The couple is already a proud parent of four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.