Pregnant Kareena twins with sister Karisma for a photoshoot





Lately, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is five months pregnant bonded with her sister Karisma Kapoor for a photoshoot. The sister duo spotted in a twinned outfit as they clicked at the balcony. Kareena shot with her sister at her home and she flaunted her baby bump.

In the photos, mom-to-be Kareena donned a grey sweatshirt with black jeans. She kept her hair open. On the other hand, sister Karisma twinned with Bebo in a grey sweatshirt with jeans. She tied her hair in a ponytail.

While Kareena was getting ready for the shoot, Karisma shot a boomerang video of her and shared on her social media handle. Kareena could be seen sitting on a chair while her make-up man doing her make-up and she was cradling her baby bump. Karisma captured the video from behind.

On the work front, lately, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped her portion of shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starred by Aamir Khan.