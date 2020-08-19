Pregnant Kareena, Malaika spotted at Amrita’s house for luncheon





Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan was spotted at best friend Amrita Arora’s house. She is joined by Amrita’s sister and actress Malaika Arora. The two beauties were spotted outside Amrita’s residence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a casual outfit, blue demins with a white tank top and blue jacket teamed with face mask. While Malaika also sports a casual look. She tied her hair in a bun.

Bebo and Saif released a statement confirming Kareena’s second pregnancy, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chadha’.