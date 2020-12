Pregnant Kareena Kapoor’s dinner date with Malaika Arora





Kareena Kapoor Khan is spotted with good friend and actress Malaika Arora outside a restaurant while Bebo looked casual in a woollen leggings and tee-shirt, Malaika donned a shimmering skirt with shiny boots and dazzling jacket.

The friend’s duo arrived for a friend’s birthday bash. They both donned masks. The ‘3 Idiots’ actress tied her hair in a messy bun.

Malaika and Kareena posed for the shutterbugs.