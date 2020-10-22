Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pouting pic goes viral





Before heading to Mumbai, pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a pouting picture which makes the netizens go gaga. The actress is excited to return home.

“Just pouting away... excited to go home,” Kareena captioned her picture on Instagram. Kareena’s fans loved her pouting pic. “Beauty at its best,” wrote one. “And The best POUT award goes to," wrote another.

Commenting on her post, elder sister Karisma wrote: "Hurry back. I have missed you." 3 lakh fans liked the post along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

On Wednesday, Bebo returned home with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The family was clicked at the airport. "Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye (Wear a mask and look outside)," Kareena captioned her flight pic.

She was in Delhi for month long shooting for Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chadha’.

Kareena recently wrapped up her portion before her baby bump grows big.