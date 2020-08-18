Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan rings in Saif’s 50th birthday





Saif Ali Khan turned 50 on 17th August and he celebrated his birthday with his family. Pictures and videos of Saif’s birthday celebration is doing the round on net. Saif is seen cutting cake with Kareena by his side. A video surfaced on net showed Kareena burning the sparkles and both kissing each other. Kareena captioned her post: "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life."

For the special day, the Nawab donned a pink and white kurta-pajama set, while Kareena wore a printed kaftan priced Rs 24,000.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor, was also a part of Saif's 50th birthday celebrations. She posted pictures on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Happy 50th Saifu! Coolest brother-in-law ever. #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration."

Sharing a picture along with her brother Saif and husband Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan wrote: "Happy 50th birthday bhai! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead."

Kunal Kemmu also shared a perfect picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and he wrote: "Happy birthday, Bhai."