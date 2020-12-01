Pregnant Kareena Kapoor goes pink in Palampur

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Tuesday, 01st December 2020,06:12


Kapoor Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan has shared a new picture from Palampur. The expected mommy goes pink in Palampur with kohled eyes.

‘Pink in Palampur’, Kareena captioned the image, which garnered over 229K like on the photo-sharing website. It is a close-up picture of the actress.


