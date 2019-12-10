Pregnant Kalki Koechlin adorably sits on boyfriend Guy Hershberg’s lap





An adorable picture of mommy-to-be Kalki Koechlin is shared on net and it showed Kalki who is eight months pregnant is seen sitting on boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

“He still let’s me sit on his lap. #8monthspregnant #11kgsup #love,” the ‘Dev D’ actress captioned the photo.

Actors Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi, designer Nikhil Thampi and filmmaker Nitya Mehra and many other left heart emojis on Kalki’s Instagram post. Fans can’t stop praising the cute couple in the comments section.

Kalki, who is pregnant with her first child from partner Guy Hershberg, gave us a glimpse of her baby bump from her latest magazine photoshoot. The ‘Dev D’ actor looked stunning in the image and proudly flaunted her baby bump.

Earlier, Kalki revealed in an interview that it is an unplanned pregnancy and she had no plan to marry Guy anytime soon.

“This pregnancy was unexpected. We thought we would have a child in around two years but since it happened earlier, we don’t want that to be the pressure to get married. When we feel the time is right, we will decide. Marriage for me is only for practical purposes like in terms of registering it for the sake of the child, for the schooling. I’m not too keen on it from a religious perspective. Neither of our families are pressurising us,” she said.

Revealing her pregnancy, Kalki said that she is already feeling the change in her and that the pregnancy has made her more patient.

"I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one's work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward," she said.

The 35-year-old further revealed that she plans to give birth to her baby via water delivery. Preparing for her water delivery, Kalki Koechlin has already started preparing for it. Kalki is now spending time listening to Guy's music - who is a pianist, going for walks with him and doing yoga. She has also reduced the use of mobile phones.

On the work front, the actress is frequently seen in a number of web series like 'Sacred Games 2' and 'Made in Heaven'.