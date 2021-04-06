Pregnant Geeta Basra performs yoga





Bollywood actress Geeta Basra, who is expecting her second child with her cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh performed yoga.

Geeta has shared some pictures of her during few simple yoga. Sharing the yoga pictures, the expected mommy wrote, “So during COVID times when there’s very little to no physical activity.. you can’t go anywhere, unsafe to go to gyms etc especially for expecting mothers, the one thing that has got me through this pregnancy is YOGA.It was something I practiced with my guru @rohitflowyoga even before being pregnant on a daily basis but during pregnancy with constant back aches and cramps yoga has surely given me relief in many ways.So for many expectant mothers out there looking for some form of exercise, this is something I truly recommend (even to those who are not pregnant).But please note any form of training and practice should ONLY be done under the supervision of a professional (sic),” read her Instagram post.

Geeta received a shout-out from Harbhajan Singh. He dropped two red heart emojis in the comment section.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra announced the baby’s arrival in March. The baby is due in July.

“Coming soon.. July 2021,” Geeta Basra wrote while announcing her pregnancy. Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot on October 29, 2015 after being in a courtship for five years. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in a Gurudwara in Jalandhar. They welcomed their first child, Hinaya in 2016 in London.