Pregnant Evelyn Sharma shares first baby bump pic





Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma has announced her pregnancy lately. She is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi.

Today, the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress took to her Instagram stories to share her first baby bump picture. The mommy-to-be was dressed in a stylish blue dress and cradling her baby bump.

Evelyn Sharma captioned the post, “First time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photos!.” She donned a beautiful smile on her face,

Announcing her pregnancy ahead of her birthday, Evelyn said, “We are over the moon with happiness, and it's simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday, that's why we decided to share the news with the world on this special day. We hope this brings a smile to everyone's face today.”

Evelyn Sharma celebrated her 35 on Monday with her loved ones at home. She cut her self-baked birthday cake. She captioned the post, “Mommy happy, baby happy also, I baked this cake for 6 hours lol and we got pretty close to my favourite German cake! #frankfurtertorte #birthdaygirl #photodump.”