Pregnant Dia Mirza won’t take Covid-19 vaccine





Covid-19 is a big scare for the expected mommies and among them is Bollywood actor Dia Mirza. Dia is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and like all new mommies, she took is scared and concerned about the unborn baby amid Covid surge.

Vaccination drive is going on in our country but the actress won’t take the vaccine as it has not yet been tested on pregnant women. Dia’s doctor suggested her not to go for the shot as it has not yet been tested on preggers.

The mom-to-be wrote, "This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done."

Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy news during her Maldives vacation with husband Viabhav Rekhi and stepdaughter Samaira. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself gently cradling her baby bump. She captioned the picture, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb (sic).”

Soon after the announcement, she was trolled for the timing of the announcement.

A troller wrote, That’s so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried the break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn’t she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn’t becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can’t women get pregnant before marriage?

She replied, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

She also spoke about stereotypes and wrote, “Only answering this because: 1) Having a child is a beautiful gift of life 2) There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey 3) As women we must always exercise our choice 4) Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice 5) As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair.”