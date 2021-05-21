Pregnant Dia Mirza shares bruised faced pic, fans worried





Dia Mirza, who is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi has shared a bruised face photo on World Meditation Day. The picture showed her sitting on a chair in the midst of a snow-clad surrounding with eyes closed.

The picture has left fans worried. However, Dia clarified that the picture was from the sets of her web series Kaafir, which premiered in 2019. Sharing the picture, Dia said, "Meditation is a super power i wish every person would discover. It is life altering. Whether I’m at work or at home, Meditation is a part of my daily routine P.s- This image is #BTS (BEHIND THE SCENES) #Kaafir, not real injuries :)"

Here's what the fans commented on the picture, "Good but what is this on your face ?" a fan asked. "Zakhmi kaise hui? (How did you get hurt?)" asked another fan. "@diamirzaofficial face pe kya hua ? (What happened to your face?)," a third fan asked. "What happen why brushes on your face," a fourth asked.

While several others expressed relief after reading the caption "Scared the living hell out of people. Not real injuries should be the first word," a fan said. "Thank God for your postscript. My heart has skipped a bit seeing the bruises on your face," added another fan. "Thank god not real injury," a third fan said.

Last month, the actress announced her pregnancy. Dressed in red kaftan, Dia is seen cradling her baby bump. She captioned the post,"Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb”.

Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman, financial investor of Piramal, Viabhav Rekhi in Mumbai on February 15th in an intimate ceremony. The couple got married according to Hindu rituals in the garden area of Mirza's Bandra residence.

Dia and Vaibhav were dating for quite sometime but did not divulge. During lockdown, the couple stayed together at Vaibhav’s Pali Hill residence.