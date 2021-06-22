Pregnant Dia Mirza performs yoga, shares pic





Many celebrities shared picture of them performing yoga on International yoga day and mommy-to-be Dia Mirza is among them. She shared a gorgeous picture of her performing asanas in her garden area.

Sharing a series of pictures of her doing asanas, she wrote, “Aligning the mind, body and soul with a daily practice of breathing, stretching and meditating ??????????????????????? Lucky to have this open green space so i can be with nature. Being with nature strengthens the immune system, sharpens our senses and improves general sense of wellbeing. Also brings JOY ?????????? Miss you @abhisheksharmayogafitness!Let’s do yoga and take new pictures please ???????????? P.S. – These are #ThrowBack pictures. #InternationalYogaDay #Yoga #YogaDay #ForNature.”

She also shared a selfie of herself in her garden on her Instagram story and her baby glow was quite evident.

On April 1, during her Maldives vacation Dia announced that she is expecting her first child from husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She captioned an adorable post of cradling her baby bump as,“Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman, financial investor of Piramal, Viabhav Rekhi in Mumbai on February 15th in an intimate ceremony. The couple got married according to Hindu rituals in the garden area of Mirza's Bandra residence.

Dia and Vaibhav were dating for quite sometime but did not divulge. During lockdown, the couple stayed together at Vaibhav’s Pali Hill residence.

This is Dia's second marriage. She was earlier married to Sahil Sangha but they got divorced in 2019. While it is also Vaibhav Rekhi’s second nuptial. He was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. They have a daughter together.



